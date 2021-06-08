Timothy James Redmond

Anthony Rossics
Timothy J. Redmond, 62, of Oviedo, Florida, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Proud to be born and raised in Point Pleasant Borough, he was the only son of George and Mary Redmond. Although moving to Florida in 2000, he always longed to be able to be a snowbird and

