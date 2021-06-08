Jean Eleanor Frankel Fastenau

By
Star News Group Staff
-
88 views

Jean Eleanor Frankel Fastenau, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 with her family by her side.

She was born, raised and lived on Long Island, New York until 1997 when she moved to Wall Township. She attended Freeport Public Schools, Eastman Secretarial School and Hofstra University where she was inducted into

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.