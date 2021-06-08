Car drops into sinkhole in parking lot on Route 35

WALL TOWNSHIP — A car partially fell into a 6 feet by 15 feet sinkhole at 1901 Highway 35 yesterday, prompting an evacuation and a response from local responders and utility companies.

The cause of the sinkhole is still under investigation at this time, police said.

Wall Township police responded to a report of a sink hole that developed about 30 feet from the rear of Cycles 54 bike shop.

“A parked car, with no occupants, had its front tires partially in the sink hole. The car was subsequently removed without incident,” police said in a press release.

Police said the building was temporarily evacuated, however there was no structural damage to the building.

Responding to the scene was: West Belmar Fire Department; South Wall Fire Department; New Jersey Natural Gas; Wall Township Department of Public Works; Wall Township Fire Bureau; Wall Township Building Department; Wall Township Water Department; South Monmouth;

