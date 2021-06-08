Antoinette J. Baker

By
Anthony Rossics
-
101 views

Antoinette J. Baker, 92, formerly of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall.

Mrs. Baker was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family first. Antoinette worked as a bookkeeper for Gammon Technical in Sea Girt before retiring many years ago. She

