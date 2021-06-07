Jeanne Louise DeMartin

Jeanne Louise DeMartin, 62, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Newark, lived with her family in Keyport New Jersey. She graduated from Bloomfield College of nursing followed by a position at Riverview Hospital after graduation. She worked as a critical

