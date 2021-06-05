FREEHOLD- Lori Linskey, of Wall, was sworn in as acting Monmouth County prosecutor this week on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to hold the role as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

The Wall resident, 57, was sworn in before Superior Court Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton, with Gov. Phil Murphy administering the oath of office. She will take over the role from Christopher J. Gramiccioni who resigned in May.

“To be the first woman in the history of this office to serve in the Prosecutor’s chair is an incredible honor. It is a testament to our state and Monmouth County that bright, qualified women have been able to serve in prestigious positions,” Ms. Linskey said.

This is the latest step in Ms. Linskey’s 24-year law enforcement career. She had previously worked for 16 years as a deputy attorney general in the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, where she became acting bureau chief. When she arrived at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in 2013, she took over the positions of deputy first assistant prosecutor and executive prosecutor. Four years later, in 2017, she took the role of Monmouth County first assistant prosecutor.

According to a statement from the office, Ms. Linskey been instrumental in the creation and implementation of the office’s initiatives, including the launch of our Special Needs Registry and Growth Through Opportunity Pilot Programs, which provides internship opportunities in Monmouth County law enforcement agencies for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities; Crisis Intervention Team Training for Monmouth County law enforcement and mental health professionals to bring new de-escalation strategies to first responders; and our distracted driving campaign Unplugged and Alive.

She has also been an active participant in Community Law Enforcement Unit training and interactions with the community and faith-based leaders but plans to be more involved in her new role. She is also planning a number of diversity and inclusivity initiatives for the MCPO which she will be announcing soon, according to the prosecutor’s office.

