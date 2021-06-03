Memorial Day commemorated in Point Boro

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials, residents and local first responders gathered at Community Park on May 31 for the 20th annual Memorial Day ceremony, to honor and remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.

“For generations, our society has produced segments of our population who have heeded the call to defend our nation,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

“For the last 245 years, these individuals bore arms to ensure justice, liberty and freedom was able to continue as our forefathers intended. Memorial Day has evolved in the last 150 years, but the common thread has remained throughout the decades — that this day is to honor the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy the fruits of freedom.

“Let us not forget the true meaning of today and the sacrifices that all generations have made for the greatest nation in the world. We are thankful for all that have served, are serving and in the future will serve.”

A sea of red, white and blue was visible in Community Park as residents of all ages and local leaders gathered to commemorate the day. Among those in attendance at Monday’s ceremony were members of the borough council, as well as representatives of the local law enforcement, fire and EMS departments, chamber of commerce leaders and many more.

“While Memorial Day, especially at the Jersey Shore, signifies the unofficial start of summer … there is a more important reason today to reflect, recognize and remember,” Ocean County Commissioner Director Gary Quinn said at the ceremony.

“We remember the tremendous sacrifices made by all the men and women who have given their lives in the name of freedom. Memorial Day remains one of America’s most cherished patriotic observances and the spirit of this day has not changed and remains a day to honor all those who have died.

“Ocean County is proud to be home to the largest veterans population in the entire state of New Jersey. We are thankful to these men and women who have so valiantly fought for this great country and we also mourn those who have lost their lives.”

