St. Catharine School recognizes students at First Friday Mass

SPRING LAKE — For St. Catharine School, Friday marked the first in-person Mass of the school year, as well as the last.

Students, faculty and staff, and parents gathered outside in the school’s courtyard to recognize the student achievements, honor the outgoing eighth-grade class and reflect on the school year.

“Being here, all of us together, is something I have missed. I am so grateful for this day to be here, to be with all of you, to celebrate our faith and be together as a school community,” Principal Robert Dougherty said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to take some time today to honor some exceptional efforts and also honor an exceptional group of students here.

“This is a bit of a bittersweet moment, particularly for our eighth-grade students. This is their last school Mass, but it’s also their first. It’s been a very unique year. Eighth grade, we’ve been fortunate to have you as members of our school as good leaders,” he said.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.