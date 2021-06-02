Spring Lake officially opens newly renovated South End Pool

SPRING LAKE — Rain and wind didn’t dampen any spirits on Friday when the borough unveiled its newly renovated South End Pool to a crowd of residents who were eager to see the facility.

“I just want to say thank you for coming out in this crazy weather. We really know who our fans are now,” Mayor Jennifer Naughton said to the crowd gathered on the boardwalk.

“We’re standing here today because of an amazing group of talented people,” Mayor Naughton said, recognizing all who had a hand in the project from start to finish — from the architect, engineer and construction teams to department of public works staff to borough employees and officials.

“Our goal was to open for Memorial Day weekend and we did it,” she said. “The whole team worked unbelievably hard to get to this spot and it’s not 100 percent there, but we’re really close.”

There are some lockers that need to be built as well as two pergolas for shade, she explained, and some brick still needs to be added to the walls around the facility; however, the goal was to open the “heart and soul” of the facility, which are the new baby and activity pools and the renovated saltwater pool.

On the count of three, the crowd cheered as Mayor Naughton cut the ribbon on the new facility.

The ribbon-cutting was followed by a raffle for the first child to go down the slide into the new activity pool. Tierney Keefe was the lucky winner with ticket number 530016, and residents excitedly gathered around to watch her take the plunge into the activity pool.

“I was really excited because I didn’t think that I was going to get chosen because so many people were trying to get it,” Tierney said.

