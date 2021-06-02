Jean Theresa Zales

Jean Theresa [Mottese] Zales, of Spring Lake and Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away peacefully in Brielle at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Janine and Chris Martin, on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a courageous seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Vincent Robert Zales