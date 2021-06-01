Shirley Ann Mains, 89, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband David Mains, her parents Benjamin and Florence Kapiloff, and her brother Lawrence Kapiloff.

Shirley is survived by her three sons, David P. [Carol] Mains of Browns Mills, Michael J. [Cathy] Mains