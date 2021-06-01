Point Beach tennis edges Bound Brook for sectional win

POINT BEACH — No. 1 Point Beach boys tennis snapped a decade-long sectional title drought with a 3-2 win over No. 3 Bound Brook at home on Tuesday, June 1, winning the Central Jersey Group 1 bracket.

With a 2-1 lead, it all came down on freshman Tommy Wagner at third singles who was fighting his way back from a dropped first set, 3-6.

Wagner used his home court advantage for the 6-2 second set win and then crushed Bound Brook’s Jeremi Suarez 6-1 in the third for Beach’s first sectional title since 2009.

“The first set, the kid was really good and the second set I got right to it and gained so much momentum going into the third set,” Wagner said. “I love being under pressure and I felt the momentum and it’s just the best feeling.”

Before Wagner’s win, Colin Jacobs’ victory at second singles, 6[7]-6[5], 6-0, tied the match at one and was followed by first doubles Nate Whelan and Reid Niebling’s 6-4, 6-3 win that inched the Gulls closer to holding the sectional hardware.

With the match sealed well into second doubles play, the foursome had to finish out the final match. Beach’s Owen Marcoux and Tanner Curtis falling 6[4]-6[7], 1-6. First singles Jadon Mancini also lost, 3-6, 5-7.

“I’m pumped and I’m glad they got it done … I really have to give them all the credit,” head coach Mike Baiata said.

But the Beach tennis season is far from over. With the sectional victory, the Gulls advance to the overall Group 1 tournament on Thursday, June 4 at Mercer County Park and take on the South Jersey Group 1 champion, Haddon Township.

