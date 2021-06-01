Dorothy Garcia

By
Star News Group Staff
-
89 views

Dorothy Dinter Garcia, 98, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Born in Brooklyn, to the late David and Clara Dinter, she lived in Jersey City and moved to Point Pleasant in 1968 and also lived in Leisure Village for many years before returning to Point Pleasant.

Mrs. Garcia worked in

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.