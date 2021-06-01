Carol Anne Hand

Carol Anne Hand [Smith] 86, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Wall.

Carol was born September 7, 1936 at Point Pleasant Hospital. She is the daughter of Aloysius V. Smith and Florence Carroll Smith. Carol attended Allenwood school from K-8th grade, she graduated Manasquan High School and attended

