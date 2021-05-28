Wall officially bans commercial marijuana sales

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt an ordinance banning the commercial sale, production and cultivation of marijuana within in the township’s borders.

The ordinance repeals and replaces a similar ordinance that the township had passed in 2018, but had to be replaced due to recreational marijuana legalization this year.

Some members of the public spoke out against the ordinance during the public hearing portion of the meeting, saying that this ordinance goes against the will of the people of New Jersey, of whom over 67 percent of voted in favor of marijuana legalization on the Nov. 2020 ballot.

Wall resident Keith Hunsinger spoke against the ban at the meeting, and presented the committee with an online petition he had been circulating that garnered over 100 signatures from both Wall and non-Wall residents.

The committee said it was following what it believed to be the best course of action for Wall Township and its quality of life.

