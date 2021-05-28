MONMOUTH COUNTY- Despite the wet forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are hoping that the weather does not dampen expectations at pop-up vaccination clinics along the shore in Monmouth County.

The governor visited Asbury Park on Friday ahead of a plan to have pop-up vaccination clinics on the city’s boardwalk as well as in Long Branch and in Sandy Hook. Dubbed ‘Shots at the Shore,’ the initiative aims to bring vaccines to some of the most popular beaches in Monmouth County on one of the busiest beach weekends of the year.

With rain in the forecast throughout the weekend, the governor on Friday sought to temper expectations that the clinics could help boost vaccination numbers, with 4 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated.

“We’ll see, we think you will see a fair amount of people on the boardwalk, not on the beach, my guess is that is the case in Long Branch and Sandy Hook,” the governor said, adding that the new initiative is just one of many state officials have to help boost vaccination figures.

The Asbury Park vaccination site, hosted by Madison Marquette, will be at the Grand Arcade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

At Sandy Hook, the vaccination clinic will be located at parking lot E from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Long Branch vaccination site will be located in Pier Village on the boardwalk under the gazebo and will operate on Saturday online from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The initiative brings together the Visiting Nurse Association [VNA] of Central Jersey, Community Health Center and Walmart, as well as federal, state, county and local governments.

Christopher Rinn, CEO of the VNA, said that he is proud of the work his organization has done to get vaccines in arms throughout the pandemic.

“I’m proud that our world-class team at the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Center has played a small role in helping our state achieve a 70% initial vaccine rate and remain a top performer in each vaccine program metric since the rollout began,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean we reduce our efforts; it means we focus on finding innovative ways to reach the unvaccinated. This includes providing choice of vaccine to those seeking it, providing clear, giving information to those with concerns, and embracing the busy lives of New Jerseyans by meeting people on their terms.”

