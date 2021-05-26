On Memorial Day, a ceremony open to the public

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the municipal complex returns this year, after going virtual last year, to honor those who have died serving our country in the military.

At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day [Monday, May 31], locals are invited to the amphitheatre in the courtyard of the municipal complex for about 45 minutes of remembrance and reflection as part of the weekend’s summer kickoff festivities at the shore.

The event is a longstanding tradition in the community, and has been organized by township administrator assistant Lauren Luke for the last seven years.

This year, Ms Luke said the community is excited to be able to host this event in-person.

“We’ve been doing it for years and its always a very nice event and well-attended,” she told The Coast Star.

“Everyone’s very happy to be able to get back together. It’s wonderful to be able to go outside and be with everyone again.”

The event will feature representatives from local organizations such as the Boy Scouts, Daisy troops and the Wall High School Color Guard.



“We try to include different groups and residents throughout town,” Ms. Luke said.

This year’s keynote speakers are Assemblyman Sean Kean and Major Katelyn Campbell. Members of the governing body and Mayor Tim Farrell will also be present.

Also in attendance Monday will be responders from the Wall Township Police Department, Wall Township First Aid & Rescue Squad, Wall Community First Aid Squad, Wall Fire Company #1, Glendola Fire Company #1 and the South Wall Fire Rescue.

The police department’s Lt. Chad Clark will play bagpipes.

The township’s virtual ceremony last year was a major success as the world was scrambling to switch to remote-access to nearly everything.

“We didn’t actually cancel last year. We did a virtual Memorial Day ceremony last year. We made a full video and posted it on our website for the weekend,” Ms. Luke said.

“Last year the virtual [ceremony] was great. It was nice to be able to do something last year. There was no way we were not going to recognize Memorial Day somehow.”

Township Administrator Jeff Bertrand said that the event has always been an important one for the township not only to honor those who have died on the battlefield, but for the veterans actively living in the Wall community.

“I think we’ve honed it in and have a good program that’s been established that we do each year.

“Obviously, last year we had the hiccup because of COVID, but we believe it’s a great tradition in Wall Township that we feel so strongly about that we made the video last year,” he said.

“Now we’re ecstatic to be able to get back together in-person with each other,” Mr. Bertrand said.

