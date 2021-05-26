MANASQUAN — The Osprey will welcome patrons through its doors this Memorial Day weekend, for the first time after the coronavirus kept it closed last summer, breaking a 74-year tradition for the popular nightclub.

“We hope that we’re going to have a better 75th anniversary year,” said Diane Marcks, who owns the club with her husband, Dave. “We were so anticipating a big celebration and we’re looking forward to having a wonderful year after the terrible COVID shutdown that we experienced.”

“We love Manasquan. Everybody has been so cooperative and excited, and the township officials I know look forward to us opening,” she added.

The nightclub, which turns 75 on Aug. 23, has a full lineup for the upcoming weekend. The Osprey will reopen on Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. with a performance by Lifespeed. Changing Lanes will take the stage on Saturday and Screaming Broccoli on Sunday.

The Osprey will resume a normal schedule this summer, Ms. Marcks said, noting that the bands and entertainment are booked, and there is a full staff that is ready to get to work.

On Monday, May 24, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that dance floors would be able to reopen on May 28 and lifted the prohibition on ordering and eating/drinking while standing at bars and restaurants.

The governor also lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate and six-foot social-distancing requirement for vaccinated people. However, he added that businesses may continue to require masks and social distancing. The state’s indoor gathering limit of 50 people will be lifted as of June 4.

“We’ve been waiting very patiently for our governor to come to his senses for New Jersey businesses and allow us to open, which he has done,” Ms. Marcks said.

