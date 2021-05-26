Library returns to pre-pandemic hours

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Library returned to its regular, pre-pandemic hours of operation last week allowing patrons to spend more time utilizing the library’s resources.

After initially shutting down in March of last year, the library has operated on a half day schedule since late July of last year according to Branch Manager Sue Domas.

The library would run its delivery services in the mornings, open up for a small number of patrons in the afternoon at 1 p.m.

“We were doing doorside [pickups and dropoffs] in the morning and then in the afternoons we were opening,” Ms. Domas said.

Now it’s returned to full-service hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. [9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in July and August for summer hours]. The library is closed on Sundays.

Ms. Domas said she hopes the extended hours will help split up the traffic of patrons that would wait to enter the library as early as possible on the previous schedule.

The word is slowly getting out, she said.

“The people that had already been coming in later in the day for the afternoons now know that they can come in earlier,” Ms. Domas said.

“Sometimes when we’d open at 1 [p.m.] we’d be really busy, but now I think people are slowly getting used to it. I think not everyone knows yet about our return to regular hours so we’re trying to get the word out and tell people.”

The library had offered one chair per table and had limited computer usage time to just one or two hours. Hopefully, more and more people can enjoy the library as the vaccination rate climbs.

Ms. Domas said the library’s biggest challenges have been keeping up with the constantly changing updates from the state.

“We’ve been trying to keep up with the mask-wearing and social-distancing and trying to transition back into normal — we’re not sure exactly what we’re doing yet,” she said, referencing the governor’s plan to drop indoor mask mandates in most settings this Friday.

The Wall Township Library, as with all branches of the Monmouth County Library System, has always been known for their vast array of programs for children and adults.

While those in-person programs moved remote for the last year and there are no certain plans for a return to in-person programs, Ms. Domas said to stay updated on the library’s website, which still offers several upcoming virtual programs.

“We’re just adjusting to the changes and as things progress people can keep an eye out on our webpage for the changes that will be happening.

–>

–>