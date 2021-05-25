Point Pleasant Borough BOE names new school superintendent

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education appointed the new superintendent of schools Monday evening.

Adam Angelozzi was appointed as superintendent of schools for a term that commences on July 1, 2021 and expires on July 1, 2026.

The appointment comes several months after Superintendent Vincent S. Smith announced his plans to retire from the Point Pleasant School District at the end of the current academic school year after more than a decade at the helm.

Dr. Angelozzi, who received his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Rowan University, will assume the role following serving as principal of Manalapan High School in the Freehold Regional High School District since the beginning of the 2012-2013 school year.

“Dr. Angelozzi, welcome to Point Pleasant School District,” board president Joan Speroni said following Monday’s vote.

Board member Jacquelyn Wieland also welcomed Dr. Angelozzi to the Panther family.

“Dr. Angelozzi we are so excited and delighted that you are joining the Point Pleasant School District,” she said. “We welcome you and we look forward to your journey with us.”

