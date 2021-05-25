Patricia Allen

By
Star News Group Staff
-
43 views

Patricia Allen, 91, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Patricia was born in Orange and lived in Fanwood, before moving to Avon 25 years ago. She was a parishioner of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth’s Church in Avon. She was raised in Maplewood and

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.