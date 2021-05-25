Charles E. Van Schoick

By
Star News Group Staff
-
52 views

Charles E. Van Schoick, 85, formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away of Natural Causes on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Chuck was a long time resident of Point Pleasant Beach and moved to Neptune City to live out his golden ages.

Chuck was a rebel rouser/motor head in his youth – he served

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.