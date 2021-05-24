Mark D. Mako

By
Star News Group Staff
-
115 views

Mark D. Mako, 50, of Wall Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a brief illness.

Mark was born May 3, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois, but spent most of his childhood in Queens and Brooklyn.

The only child of Mark and Lucille Mako of Bricktown, Mark was passionately devoted to football his entire

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.