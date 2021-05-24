Linda W. Vetterl

By
Star News Group Staff
-
87 views

Linda W. Vetterl, 55, of Brielle, formerly of Palisades Park, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Linda was born in Palisades Park and was a graduate of Palisades Park High School. She attended St Peter’s College, Jersey City. Linda had worked in commercial real estate, New York City for 25 years

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.