Home Grown Fair starts summer in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach had its first taste of summer this weekend as the community came out for a bit of shopping and mingling at the second annual Home Grown Fair in the Borden’s Parking Lot, getting back to a sense of normalcy to start the summer.

Throughout the day attendees exploring local art, cuisine and knickknacks all on the hottest day of 2021 to date.

The fair brought together all aspects of the community. It was organized by The Little Point Bookshop, the Point Beach Arts Committee, The Point Pleasant Beach Chamber and Barefoot Real Estate, all while featuring community groups and borough committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

For organizer Kim Allen of Barefoot Real Estate, the day couldn’t have been any better with beautiful weather and a large turnout.

“It came together wonderfully,” said Ms. Allen. “We’re very excited.”

With around 30 vendors in the Bordon’s lot and a wide range of musicians playing throughout the day, Ms. Allen said she was pleased of the second-ever fair.

“We more than doubled our size since October when we did it the first time,” said Ms. Allen.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.