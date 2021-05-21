Trolley Tour kicks off summer for JSCC

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s [JSCC] Summer Kickoff event will start its season with a trolley tour of Wall Township, sponsored by Puharic and Associates Insurance and Risk Managers, on Friday, May 28.

A trolley with 35 good-will ambassadors will visit chamber member restaurant locations, including River Rock Restaurant and Marina Grill in Brick Township, The Pig and the Parrot SandBar in Brielle and Fratello’s in Sea Girt from 11:30a.m. to 1:30p.m. The ambassadors will cut a celebratory ribbon with patrons and wish the restaurant owners good luck for the summer season.

Following the tour, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. attendees will meet underneath the open tent at Scarborough Fair Restaurant at 1414 Meetinghouse Road in Sea Girt.

The fee for the sixth annual Chamber Summer Kickoff, which is open to the public, is $35 and includes a barbecue, games, prizes, networking, and beverage tickets.

“The Jersey Shore Chamber was the only regional chamber of commerce in New Jersey to maintain a complete schedule of safe in-person events throughout 2020 and into 2021,” JSCC Executive Director Evelyn Mars said in a statement.

Adam Puharic, President of Puharic and Associates, said, “We are proud to sponsor the Summer Kickoff and to help business people and entrepreneurs have a venue to meet in person, to network, and to find prosperity.

“The Jersey Shore Chamber has been a true champion and voice for the business person who could not work from home, and has been a real leader in recognizing the business community as a victim of government lockdowns and restrictive mandates. Without the chamber, more local businesses would have closed their doors.”

There will also be giveaways from Dr. Tony Garrow of Garrow Wellness Center in Sea Girt, Patricia Mayer of Diane Turton Realtors in Sea Girt and Valerie Barba, DDS LLC, Manasquan.

Other sponsors include Kevin O’Shaughnessy of Schooley Mitchell, Gregory Hunt of OceanFirst Bank, John Spottke of C&A Financial Group and Donna and Dale Szakats of Initial Impact.

For more information, sponsorships and packages, visit www.jerseyshorechambernj.com or contact Ms. Mars, at 732-280-8800 or emars@jsccnjcom. Visit www.jsccnj.com for chamber information.

