Point Beach and Jenkinson’s coming together on beach regulations

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach borough council plans to amend the municipality’s beach rules and regulations once again, this time with the blessing of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

The borough introduced an ordinance during its May 18 council meeting that will change beach operation hours and limits and more, working alongside Jenkinson’s after a months-long legal battle between the parties.

According to Mayor Paul Kanitra, Jenkinson’s wants to work with the borough after a federal judge tossed out a lawsuit they filed disputing beach changes last year.

“At the time of the legal victory, I asked for Jenkinson’s to stand down on legal action and work with the borough for the betterment of the town, the residents, and our summer guests,” the mayor said. “Last week, Jenkinson’s reached out to me to express that they were not looking to file any further lawsuits and want to do just that.”

According to the mayor, the parties will issue a press release in the coming weeks.

