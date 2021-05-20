Crest Pointe partners with Mary’s Table

POINT PLEASANT — Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently partnered with Mary’s Table, a ministry of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach, to help in feeding more than 300 area residents in need.

According to a release, the effort was part of the skilled nursing facility’s extensive community support and outreach efforts.

“Mary’s Table and Crest Pointe have a shared spirit of compassion and caring for the Point Pleasant community,” said Pam Montemurno, regional director of market development at Marquis Health Consulting Services, which supports Crest Pointe.

“Mary’s Table has served as a lifeline for many in the area, particularly during the pandemic. Week in and week out, their dedicated volunteers are doing incredible work, from packaging meals to delivering food to those in need and so much more. It’s humbling to see in action.”

Started by parishioners of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Mary’s Table opened its doors on Nov. 1 of 2012, and nearly a decade later, continues providing hot meals and warm companionship to the community.

According to its page on the parish website, to date over 15,000 meals have been served. Mary’s Table is supported by the generosity and kindness of donations from individuals and businesses as well as grants applied for and received.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization shifted from in-person meals at the church to home delivery. According to the release, Crest Pointe’s recent donation included multiple trays of homemade food. The facility also donated a refrigerator to the organization last year.

“We have a wonderful relationship with them. They are always saying ‘What can we do for you?’ ‘What do you need?’ and so when they offered to do the meals, it meant so much to us because we are doing double the meals that we did before COVID,” said Kathy Lyon, of Mary’s Table.

“We are delivering over 250 meals where before we might have served 130, 140 people every week … so for them to come in and they cooked it, they prepped it, they dropped it off, that was incredible.”

