Brick schools celebrate teachers, end of year

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Superintendent Thomas Farrell called Thursday night’s school board meeting “celebratory,” as the district honored its teachers of the year and looked forward to the return of full-time, in-person learning.

Last week, Superintendent Farrell announced Brick students in grades K through 12 will enter “Phase Four,” the final stage of the district’s COVID-19 recovery plan, after Memorial Day. He returned to the topic on May 20.

“This took major efforts, patience and sacrifices from all involved: our students, parents and our staff,” he said. “We have listened and respected equally the positions, feelings and needs of all as we’ve navigated these unprecedented times. We’re finally here – Phase Four.”

