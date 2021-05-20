Borough leaders discuss progress on roadwork projects

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are addressing the status of roadwork projects scheduled to start this spring and be completed by the fall of 2021.

During its meeting May 10, the Point Pleasant Borough Council awarded a contract for the 2021 New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] Old Drift Road Reconstruction Project to S&G Paving, Inc. for $373,274.70. A total of six bids were received for the project.

“This major improvement project will commence over the summer after school lets out and will finish before school is back in session due to it being a main road that feeds into the school district’s campuses,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said in a release on the action.

During the meeting the governing body also awarded a contract for the 2021 School Street Reconstruction Project to Precise Construction for $110,955. Six bids were received for the project.

“The design itself, basically the entire length of School Street abutting the school facilities, will include truncated domes at each end of the project and a ‘bump out’ that will go around the existing press box structure at the football field,” Councilman Joseph Furmato Jr. recently told The Ocean Star about the project.

Remington and Vernick Engineers have been retained to perform the design portion of the Crestview Terrace Roadway Reconstruction Project. According to the resolution, construction will include new curb and gutter on both sides of the street, pavement reconstruction, driveway reconstruction of various types as well as construction/reconstruction of retaining walls as required for construction.

“Our sidewalk improvement project along School Street is scheduled the same way to be done over the summer while school is not in session. We also approved our engineering firm to design and then solicit bids for the reconstruction of Crestview Terrace from Herbertsville Road to Mistletoe Avenue,” Mayor Sabosik said.

At the May 10 meeting, the council also secured Remington and Vernick Engineers to provide engineering services for the 2021 Mill and Overlay at Various Locations Project. The services will include both design, administration and inspection of the project.

“Last but not least for 2021, in addition to what the mayor described, we have a very aggressive $700,000 Mill and Overlay project planned. We hope to get a good amount of these done by the end of this fall and what we cannot get to, to begin at the very beginning of next spring,” Councilman Furmato, who chair’s the council’s public works committee, stated in the release.

“Those roads include Pleasant Place, Hiawatha Avenue, Riviera Court, Kickapoo Avenue, Old Bridge Avenue, Willoughby Lane, Taylor Avenue, North Road, Woods End, Gardens Avenue, Barbour Avenue, Chadwick Court, the 2400 Blocks of Cedar, Oak and Pine along with the 1300 block of Charles Street.”

