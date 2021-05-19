Rita Costello

Rita [Murner] Costello, 95, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Brightview Assisted Living, Tenafly.
She was born on May 4, 1926. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Leo J. Costello in 2004, her parents, James J. and Ida [Beckler] Murner Sr., and her siblings, James J. Murner Jr., Peter P. Murner, and Mary May
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>