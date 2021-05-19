Rita Costello

Rita [Murner] Costello, 95, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Brightview Assisted Living, Tenafly.

She was born on May 4, 1926. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Leo J. Costello in 2004, her parents, James J. and Ida [Beckler] Murner Sr., and her siblings, James J. Murner Jr., Peter P. Murner, and Mary May

