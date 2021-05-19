Borough council holds budget hearing, awaiting DCA approval

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough held a public hearing on the proposed 2021 municipal budget during its council meeting May 18.

Members are awaiting budgetary approval from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, who are backed up according to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl. Once the budget is approved by the DCA, the borough can add the budget to an agenda as a resolution for adoption.

The $15,896,155 spending plan represents an increase of $604,509 over the current municipal budget.

This 3.9 percent appropriation increase would trigger an annual municipal tax increase of $62.40 on a home assessed at the borough average of $567,308 — a 2.96 percent hike. The tax rate per $100 would go from .428 to .439.

