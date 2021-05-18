Nicholas Curcio

Nicholas Curcio, 51, of Brick, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, New York with his loving family by his side.

Nicholas was born and raised in Beachwood. Nicholas and his family moved to Wall Township in 1985. Nicholas began his 22-year career of public service in Wall

