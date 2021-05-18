Leo P. Cox, Esq.

Leo P. Cox, Esq. 82, of Wall Township, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Hackensack, Leo lived in Spring Lake, before moving to Wall in 1986. He was a graduate of Notre Dame Law School where he was president of his

