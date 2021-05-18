BELMAR — Belmar’s beachfront took a step into the future on Tuesday with the announcement that the borough has entered into an agreement with the tech company WRSTBND to enable digital purchases of beach badges this summer.

The borough, which switched to cash online during the 2019 beach season after issues with its stock of card readers, will allow beachgoers to purchase daily badges online in advance of May 29 beach opening, beginning May 22.

All badges can be purchased at belmarbeachbadges.com or by scanning the numerous QR code situated around the beachfront.

“WRSTBND’s technology has made it easier than ever to sell and manage badges in a contactless manner for ease of beach entry,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said in a statement announcing the change.

Daily badge booths on the boardwalk will still be staffed, and will be ready to scan beachgoers using the digital QR code available on smartphones after purchase. Users will be able to purchase daily badges, at the cost of $9, season badges, at the cost of $70 and senior bades, at the cost of $30. An additional processing fee will be applied to all badge sales.

“We make buying a beach badge easy,” says Conway Solomon, CEO of WRSTBND. “No long lines, no app downloads, no logins and – most importantly – no physical cash needed. Just scan your phone at the badge booth and you’re ready to enjoy the day in the sun.”

Those who are not able to purchase a badge online can visit the Taylor Pavilion in Belmar, located near the intersection of Ocean and Fifth avenues, for assistance.

