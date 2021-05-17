Leila Mawe

By
Star News Group Staff
-
72 views

On May 12, Leila joined her relatives and friends in her Heavenly Reward. She passed on at Ocean Medical Center with her son Robert Kevin at her side.

Leila was born in West New York in 1927. The daughter of Leila [McMahon] and Alfred Konrad. She attended Memorial High School where she

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.