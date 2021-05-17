Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Schmidhausler

By
Star News Group Staff
Elizabeth “Betsy” Schmidhausler, 86, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, after a brief stay in hospice.

She enjoyed 85 healthy, active years before a cancer diagnosis last summer. Feisty to the end, until recently she was able to drive herself to medical appointments in her classic red Toyota

