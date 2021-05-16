Allaire flea market blessed by summerlike weather

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire’s monthly flea market chalked up another success on Saturday, when hundreds of visitors strolled through a sundrenched field in search of antique and handmade treasures.

The open-air market, which kicked off its 2021 season in March, averages 100 vendors per month, according to Allaire event coordinator Leah Wilderotter.

“We’re always getting vendors from all throughout the state, so it’s a great flea market to come to,” Ms. Wilderotter told The Coast Star.

Allaire Village has organized flea markets since the 1950s. Prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it would boast close to 200 vendors per market.

The village hopes a return to its pre-pandemic heyday is in the offing as COVID-19 case numbers decline, vaccinations increase and public health guidelines change.

“Capacity limits haven’t changed [at the flea market since March] … but next month, we’re hoping the outdoor limit will be lifted,” Ms. Wilderotter said. “We’re not sure yet. We’re waiting on Gov. Murphy’s decision before we make our final decision. We definitely do want to raise our numbers again.”

