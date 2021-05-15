Wall schools will not resume full-day in-person instruction in current term

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township Public Schools will not return to full-day in-person instruction before the current school term ends in June, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan announced on Saturday.

In a letter to families, Ms. Handerhan said that students will remain either in their half-day in-person program or their fully remote program for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Both options are five-day-a-week schedules.

“After much deliberation, I must inform you that WTPS will not be resuming a full-day schedule this school year,” the superintendent wrote. “I understand that this decision will not be a popular one with many members of this community. However, after all of the variables, parameters, stakeholder feedback, and my personal observations were considered, I concluded that maintaining the current schedule for the remainder of the school year is the best decision for the school community, long-term.

“Please know that each school district’s set of circumstances is unique. What may work in a neighboring district may not be best for Wall Township Public Schools and vice versa.”

The next Wall Township Board of Education meeting will be on Tuesday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Wall High School Cafeteria.

