EAST ORANGE — Vaccinated individuals in New Jersey still need to wear face masks indoors and in some outdoor situations despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday, adding that his benchmark for adopting the CDC recommendation would be the achievement of a 70 percent vaccination rate for the state.

To CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky’s announcement Thursday that the CDC believes vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, the governor said New Jersey is ” not there yet.”

“We have made extraordinary progress,” the governor said, while visiting a vaccination site in East Orange. “We have gone in the past month of being the state with the highest per capita hospitalizations and fatalities. It has dropped … over the past couple of weeks, 78 percent in the key metrics.”

“And a big part of that reason is that folks are getting vaccinated and folks are doing the right thing,” Gov. Murphy said. As for dropping the state’s mask mandate now, he added: “It’s only a matter of time if you’re in a business and a public setting. We’re not there yet. We’re frankly not there yet.”

Once the state gets to the point where 70 percent of the adult population in New Jersey is fully vaccinated, then the state would consider lifting the indoor mask mandate.

To be considered fully vaccinated, individuals must either have completed the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and wait an additional two weeks.

While the governor has put a hold on lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals for now, local lawmakers are urging the governor to follow the CDC guidelines.

“It is time for New Jersey to begin preparing for post-pandemic life which includes following the science and adopting the updated CDC guidelines for those who have been vaccinated,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “As more people choose to get vaccinated, the CDC has updated their guidelines and it is time for New Jersey to do the same.”

The county continues to make walk-up vaccination appointments available at Brookdale Community College on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

