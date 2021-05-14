18-year-old pleads guilty in Labor Day stabbings near boardwalk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges connected with the stabbing of two individuals near the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk last September.

Juwan Roman, 18, of Newark, entered a guilty plea to two counts of Aggravated Assault, as well as Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in connection with the Sept. 7 incident, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday. The plea was entered before Judge Wendel E. Daniels.

Last Labor Day, police received a call in late afternoon about a fight on the beach near 300 Boardwalk. Responding police officers found Alex Galdamez, 22, and William Mazariego, 18, both of West Haverstraw, New York, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both individuals were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

