Summer of fun planned for Point Boro residents

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are gearing up for an exciting summer season full of events and recreational activities for families and community members of all ages to enjoy.

“Our community prides itself on having an abundance of activities and last year left a big hole in our lives,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

“This year’s summer schedule is packed with fantastic programs including the return of movie nights in the park and while not in the program yet because we are in the planning stages, the return of our Senior Beehive.

“We have dance classes, several different sports camps, safe boating courses and pickleball just to name a few. We also have a capital improvement project planned to have new sand unloaded and spread at both River [Avenue] and Maxson Avenue beaches for our residents to enjoy.

“Most importantly though, this Memorial Day [May 31] at 11 a.m. in Community Park is our annual Memorial Day Ceremony that was canceled last year.”

REGISTRATION STARTS JUNE 1

According to the summer recreation schedule provided to The Ocean Star, residents can begin registering for programs on June 1, nonresidents on June 8. Registration will close at 5 p.m. June 15. Registration is available through the Community Pass online registration system. To set up an account or to view full schedule details when available, visit www.ptboro.com/recreation.

This season, half-day summer camp will be held at Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School, while full-day summer camp will be held at the Recreation Center. The program at Nellie Bennett will run from July 6 through Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon for those completing grades K-5.

The program at the Recreation Center will run from July 6 through Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those completing grades K-5. There will be special events, arts and crafts, themed days, sports, playgrounds, educational fun, and much more. Space for both programs is limited due to COVID-19 regulations. Children will be wearing masks when indoors. Both sites will be following the most current COVID-19 guidelines according to officials.

During summer soccer camp July 12 to July 16, children ages 8 to 14 will learn good sportsmanship, improve skills, and accumulate points based on helping their coach, scoring goals, winning games and wearing team colors.

