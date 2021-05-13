Mental health awareness grows on the farm

WALL TOWNSHIP — The coronavirus pandemic, now entering its 14th month, has had a dramatic impact on the way people socialize, negatively affecting the mental health of young people struggling with the abnormalities of the “new normal.”

Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township has been able to supply a safe space for children and families dealing with mental health issues throughout the pandemic, and hosted nearly 200 visitors last Friday as part of its Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

Children and their families had the opportunity to relax and socialize with each other and the farm’s animals, and experience the farm’s amenities such as the petting zoo, hayrides and more.

The farm teamed up with over 40 organizations in Monmouth County for the day.

“The whole point of the event is to provide resources and information to destigmatize mental health so that people are comfortable talking about it and getting help for it,” Allaire Community Farm co-owner and director JoAnn Burney told The Coast Star. “Mental health affects the whole family, so we have stuff for everybody.”

The organizations had information tables set up throughout the farm’s grounds, offering literature on a variety of mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

Ms. Burney said education and learning about mental illnesses was a “huge part” of the day, as one of the largest problems families face when confronted with mental illness is where to go next.

“I think it’s a huge issue. The problem is that people don’t know where to go or how to get help for their family members, so having these resources available is huge. Even if you have just one phone number to call, and it may be the wrong number, they can put you in touch with” someone, she said.

The lack of social interaction over the last year has been tough on children, Ms. Burney said, even those as young as 6 years old.

The result has been a major uptick in cases of anxiety and depression.

“I think especially with COVID, the amount of stress and anxiety and depression, it’s hitting families nationwide in much larger numbers than it had in the past,” Ms. Burney said. “So this isolation is here and has really wreaked havoc on our young people as a whole, and at earlier and earlier ages.”

The farm has had its busiest year yet in 2020, Ms. Burney said. She believes it’s a result of children and families needing a place to go to get out.

“These kids haven’t been with their friends, they haven’t been with their grandparents – there’s just such a need for something like this right now … It’s been a safe space for people to congregate, get some animal therapy and fresh air.”

Friday’s event was a huge success for the farm and for the families that attended, Ms. Burney said. The farm also offered a virtual version of the event on Thursday for about 100 children that could not attend in-person.

“We shared stories of the rescued animals and what they had endured, their abuse and neglect, and heard about how they overcame it. So it was a great and easy way for kids to tune in online and tell their own stories as well,” Ms. Burney said.

Allaire Community Farm uses its rescued farm animals as a means for animal therapy for those with mental illness or disabilities. The farm also trains the special-needs students and young adults to work at the market and around the farm, in order to eventually attain future employment.

For more information, visit allairecommunityfarm.org.

