16-unit apartment building proposed on Arnold Avenue

POINT PLEASANT — Applicant Northstar Capital LLC came before the borough’s zoning board of adjustment on Wednesday, to seek approvals to construct a three-story residential apartment building with 16 units and 32 parking spaces on Arnold Avenue.

“The applicant is here this evening seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval to construct a three-story luxury apartment building containing 16 units on property located at 842 and 850 Arnold Avenue,” applicant attorney Donna M. Jennings, of Wilentz, Golman & Spitzer, told the board on May 12. “An existing single-family dwelling and a nonconforming dentist office currently occupy the site and both will be removed during construction of the property if approved.”

According to Ms. Jennings, the site is located in the R-1A Single Family Zone, which permits single-family detached dwellings and essential services. Northstar Capital, LLC seeks a use variance to permit the multi-family residential use. The proposed project site on Arnold Avenue is across from Clark Landing Drive, approximately 500 feet east of Trenton Avenue, and approximately 250 feet west of Riverwood Park/Lincoln Avenue.

“The record will show the applicant is entitled to request a use variance as the site is particularly suitable for its proposed use and that the project may be approved without causing a substantial detriment to the public good, and without substantially impairing the intent and purpose of the zone plan and zoning ordinance,” Ms. Jennings said.

According to Ms. Jennings, Northstar Capital, LLC is requesting three bulk variances with respect to the maximum number of stories, where two are permitted and three are proposed; maximum impervious lot coverage, where 50 percent is permitted and 66.4 percent is proposed; and maximum number of signs, where none are permitted and one is proposed. In addition, the applicant also seeks a number of design waivers, including one for the size of off-street parking spaces, where 10 feet by 20 feet is required and 9 feet by 18 feet is proposed.

“The project advances several purposes of the Master Plan goals related to the need to create affordable-housing opportunities, as well as the Mount Laurel settlement agreement with Fair Share Housing, which specifically requires the borough to address its remaining unmet need of more than 770 units,” Ms. Jennings said. “The project [also] advances several goals of the municipal land use law including the more efficient use of land, promotion of a desirable visual environment … to name a few.”

In attendance at Wednesday’s meeting was attorney Edward Liston, who is representing the Clark’s Landing Condominium Homeowners Association, which is objecting to the proposed project.

