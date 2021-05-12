Sign points to a May 19 opening for the new ShopRite

WALL TOWNSHIP — The new Wall Township ShopRite supermarket, located at Highway 35 and 18th Ave., appears ready to open on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 a.m.

ShopRite’s older store, located just across the street, will close on Tuesday, May 18, according to signage placed at the entrance of the store.

Wakefern Food Corporation, which operates ShopRite stores, declined Wednesday to confirm or comment on the opening.

The new 81,626 square foot ShopRite is on the site of a former FoodTown, which

closed in 2017 and was later demolished in April of 2020.

The new ShopRite was unanimously approved by the township planning board in September of 2020.

