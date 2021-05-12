New trees taking root at Spring Lake Heights park

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The long-awaited tree-replacement project at Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road got underway on Monday.

The plan calls for planting 200 new trees – a perimeter of evergreen trees to buffer adjoining neighborhoods, as well as east and west groves of shade trees and ornamentals.

The new trees will replace 183 old trees that were in danger of toppling down and were removed a couple years ago. An outcry among residents arose when the old trees were chopped down, and an advisory committee began planning the replacement project soon afterward in 2019.

The Down to Earth Landscaping company has received a contract to do the tree-planting, which is expected to be completed before Memorial Day weekend.

During his weekly virtual Facebook update on Tuesday, Mayor Christopher Campion Jr. said, “Allaire Road Park, the work going on there started this week. There’s going to be a lot of activity over there the next few weeks, so please be cautious so they can complete what needs to be done.

“In the meantime, it’s a minor inconvenience, so please bear with them. I think it will be well worth it when it’s done. It will certainly be nice to see the last couple years of work finally come to life.”

