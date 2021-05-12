‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ hits the stage at Manasquan Elementary School

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Elementary School drama club took to the stage last week for the school’s first live production in two years.

Over the course of four days, family, friends and the school community filled the elementary’s school cafetorium to watch the sixth, seventh and eighth grade cast’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”

Drama club director, Krissy Sliwoski, said that she and her students were excited to put a production together this year and that all involved in the show worked hard from start to finish.

“It’s really been amazing, but a different experience,” Ms. Sliwoski said. “But it’s nice to feel like something is going back to normal.

“For them [the students] I think it’s very refreshing to be able to come back and” perform, she added.

Some adjustments had to be made to the production due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Sliwoski said, making the rehearsal process a bit different from year’s past.

