Manasquan townwide garage sale set for coming weekend

MANASQUAN — The borough has announced that it will host its annual townwide garage sale this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

Those who would like to participate in the garage sale must submit an application and payment of $10 by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. Applications are available on the borough website, www.manasquan-nj.gov.

Payment [check or cash] may be dropped off at borough hall, however, the building is currently closed to the public. Those paying by check should use the plastic drop box under the table in the lobby by the back door, and anyone paying by cash should call 732-223-0544 ext. 235 once at borough hall for drop-off.

Participating residents that live on Route 71 or South Street must have their garage sale on Abe Voorhees Drive, according to the borough.

A list of participants and town map will be provided on the homepage of borough website on Friday, May 14.

