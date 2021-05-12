Borough unveils plan for additional parking

BRADLEY BEACH — A concern over a lack of parking on Main Street this summer has caused the borough to unveil an updated proposal bolstering parking spaces in the borough’s central business district.

The plan would delineate 66 parking spaces on Second and Third avenues along a triangular-shaped island between Main Street and Hammond Avenues, with the hope of creating more efficient parking in the area. The borough expects to create 12 new parking spaces by extending the triangular-shaped lot, which acts like a miniature park in the neighborhood, and by creating more parking along that planned western extension.

Heading into the summer season, some local businesses along Main Street are continuing to use their parking lots as outdoor seating areas to alleviate indoor dining restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses, the mayor said, are allowed to continue to do so now through the end of 2022.

“On the one hand, it helps our restaurants with seating capacity; on the other hand, it puts further pressure on parking, particularly over the summer,” Mayor Larry Fox said at the borough council meeting on Tuesday, May 11.

The plan would also turn the area of Second and Third avenues between Main Street and Hammond Avenue, into one-way streets, with Second Avenue being eastbound and Third Avenue being westbound.

Four trees would also be planted in the new extension to the park, the mayor said.

Council President Al Gubitosi said, “I really like this. I think this makes a lot of sense,” questioning if the borough should take the next step and make the entirety of Second and Third Avenue one-way streets.

Councilman John Weber said the plan “looks like an improvement” and could add more parking, but he was more interested in hearing what the residents in the area had to say about the proposal.

Mayor Fox had aired a proposal to put in angular parking spaces in the area and turn Second and Third avenues into one-way streets during a Zoom meeting with borough business owners last month.

The plan was criticized by residents in the area who heard about the plans, leading to the change.

Commenting on the angular parking plan, Councilman Randy Bonnell said it was a “very broad suggestion” by people “outside of town that was being considered by people inside of town.”

“That was something we decided was an option and the residents of the town weighed in very heavily against any kind of angled parking on residential streets,” the councilman said, adding that he believes that, along with delineating parking in this area of town, parking spaces need to be delineated across town on every east-west street.

“I think we also need to pass an ordinance that is in keeping with the Master Plan on preserving the family nature of this town, on quiet streets, and banning angled parking in perpetuity in this town,” he added.

Jane DeNoble, who lives on Third Avenue, thanked the council for ditching the idea of creating angled parking in the area.

“Thank you so much for removing the angled parking and I do hope we can come up with some kind of ordinance … I would appreciate it if we don’t have to go through this ever again and no other street has to go through this again,” said Ms. DeNoble, who is a resident of Third Avenue.

She said that the borough should consider removing the current angled parking spaces in front of the Bradley Beach Pharmacy on Second Avenue and instead make the area a loading zone.

Joe Konstantinos, a resident of nearby Fourth Avenue, asked the borough to also look at the alleyway that connects Third and Fourth avenues, which in the past have been the scene of some accidents.

The mayor responded by saying the alleyway is an area that officials are examining.

Councilman Tim Sexsmith said that delineating parking spaces will work to an extent, but the borough would need to update its parking ordinances “to convince people to park within the lines other than across them.”

