Linda Mary Serafin, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Wardell Gardens Rehab in Tinton Falls.
Born and raised in Hackensack, Linda lived in Ortley Beach prior to moving to Point Pleasant Beach in 1996. She worked as a dental hygienist before retiring in 1999. She was an animal lover, especially her seagulls
